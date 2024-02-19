Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.