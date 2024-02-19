Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.03. 5,527,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

