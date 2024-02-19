Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $248.46. 2,909,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,061. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.