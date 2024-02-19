Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

