Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,048. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.