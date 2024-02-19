Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,316 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,892,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 945,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

