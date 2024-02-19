VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

