VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lowered by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,326 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 3.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $84,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,324. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

