Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $161.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

VC stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

