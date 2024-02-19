Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,721. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

