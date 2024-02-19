Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.