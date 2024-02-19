Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $10.98 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $197.53 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00013570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.06279237 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $8,646,591.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.