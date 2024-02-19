W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. 2,259,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,755. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

