Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $45.99 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.99 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,395,168 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.