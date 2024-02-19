Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $185.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

