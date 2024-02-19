Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$192.10.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$226.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$174.74 and a 1 year high of C$226.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

