Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $210.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $201.54 on Thursday. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

