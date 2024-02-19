Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Trimmed by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $325.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.62. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

