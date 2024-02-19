Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $7.37 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 360,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

