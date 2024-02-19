WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.