Wedbush Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $115.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

