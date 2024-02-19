Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

