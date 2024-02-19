Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $20.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

