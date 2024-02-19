Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $785.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

