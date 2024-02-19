WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $31.23 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

