WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,003 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $193.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.