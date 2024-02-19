WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.31 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

