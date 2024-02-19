WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,445 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of TimkenSteel worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Quarry LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
NYSE:TMST opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30.
Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.