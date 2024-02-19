Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 144,370 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.