Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,652 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $9.86 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

