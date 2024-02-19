Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,663,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $997,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,086,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,997,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVAC opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.