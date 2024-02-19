Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $302.67. 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $308.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.55 and a 200 day moving average of $249.67.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

