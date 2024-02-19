Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

XYL traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,867. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

