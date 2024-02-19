Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after buying an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

