Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $10,545.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

