Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $436.84 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Zcash has a total market cap of $436.84 million and $78.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $26.75 or 0.00051489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

