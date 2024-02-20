100,000 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 8,525,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.