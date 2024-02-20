1,055 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DJD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,318. The company has a market cap of $293.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

