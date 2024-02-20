10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,623 shares of company stock worth $889,046 in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

