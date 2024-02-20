1,157 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

