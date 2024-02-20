1,157 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile



The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

