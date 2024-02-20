117,600 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 903,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.8 %

AEO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 203,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.