15,532 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

