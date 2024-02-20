1,874 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Middleby by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Middleby by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

MIDD opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

