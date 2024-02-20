19,430 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.