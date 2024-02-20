24,969 Shares in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.16% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 43,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,616. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

