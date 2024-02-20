26,169 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 754,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,435. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

