3,063 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $468,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $5,346,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.