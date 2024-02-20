3,249 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

