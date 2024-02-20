3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

