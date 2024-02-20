400 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.30. 34,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $274.78.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

